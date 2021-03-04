 Skip to main content
SWVA Living Contents
Beyond Cut & Dried

Esther Davis creates stunning flower displays with a delicate mix of art and science

by KATE ERICCSON

10

Back in the Gardens

Roanoke Garden Tour returns with a focus on the outdoors.

by BETSY BIESENBACH

12

A DIY Career

How Carrie Spalding upcycled her hobby into a growing business

by SARAH COX

16

Higher Calling to Care

Doctors who've started nonprofits help more than just their patients

by CHRISTY RIPPEL

24

Walks in the Parks

Go beyond the tourist trail in 5 great national parks

by LYNN O'ROURKE HAYES

26

Wake up Your Routine

Product ideas to help make you a real morning person

by DAVID SYREK

28

What's Below Clifton Forge?

Chasing rumors of an underground city

by BETSY BIESENBACH

36

Unscrew a Good Wine

Screw tops help avoid a key problem with corks

by GORDON KENDALL

For credits * means star glyph. Titles are bold, emails are light italic.

Editor: BRIAN KELLEY brian.kelley@roanoke.com * Photographers: DON PETERSEN donpete@cox.net, HEATHER ROUSSEAU heather.rousseau@roanoke.com * Contributors: BETSY BIESENBACH beezinbox@aol.com, SARAH COX queen.cox@gmail.com, KATE ERICSSON khericsson1@gmail.com, GORDON KENDALL gmoney007@cox.net, CHRISTY RIPPEL christyrippelwrites@gmail.com * Marketing and Advertising Director: PHYLLIS WEBER phyllis.weber@roanoke.com * Advertising Sales Professional: Barry Wright barry.wright@roanoke.com

