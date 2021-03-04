SWVA Living Contents

8
Beyond Cut & Dried
Esther Davis creates stunning flower displays with a delicate mix of art and science
by KATE ERICCSON
10
Back in the Gardens
Roanoke Garden Tour returns with a focus on the outdoors.
by BETSY BIESENBACH
12
A DIY Career
How Carrie Spalding upcycled her hobby into a growing business
by SARAH COX
16
Higher Calling to Care
Doctors who've started nonprofits help more than just their patients
by CHRISTY RIPPEL
24
Walks in the Parks
Go beyond the tourist trail in 5 great national parks
by LYNN O'ROURKE HAYES
26
Wake up Your Routine
Product ideas to help make you a real morning person
by DAVID SYREK
28
What's Below Clifton Forge?
Chasing rumors of an underground city
by BETSY BIESENBACH
36
Unscrew a Good Wine
Screw tops help avoid a key problem with corks
by GORDON KENDALL
For credits * means star glyph. Titles are bold, emails are light italic.
Editor: BRIAN KELLEY brian.kelley@roanoke.com * Photographers: DON PETERSEN donpete@cox.net, HEATHER ROUSSEAU heather.rousseau@roanoke.com * Contributors: BETSY BIESENBACH beezinbox@aol.com, SARAH COX queen.cox@gmail.com, KATE ERICSSON khericsson1@gmail.com, GORDON KENDALL gmoney007@cox.net, CHRISTY RIPPEL christyrippelwrites@gmail.com * Marketing and Advertising Director: PHYLLIS WEBER phyllis.weber@roanoke.com * Advertising Sales Professional: Barry Wright barry.wright@roanoke.com