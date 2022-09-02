SWVA Living Fall 2022 editor's note

As summer 2022 slips toward autumn, Southwest Virginia weather has been ideal for growing things. Cam Terry has been growing plenty. The Colorado transplant, rooted in Roanoke after marrying a woman from here, is a pioneer in the valley’s urban farming movement. Terry’s Garden Variety Harvests is based at the commonly held Lick Run Farm, in Northwest Roanoke, and he has become an urban farming leader – a board member of Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons and the Local Environmental Agriculture Project.

You can find Terry weekends at the Grandin Village Farmers Market — and on the SWVA Living Fall 2022 edition's cover. The Roanoke Times summer intern Julia Mouketo met him at Lick Run Farm, and she gives us the story of how he wound up as a farmer, and later an agrarian leader.

Oranges, greens and purples are among Terry’s harvest. At the Roanoke River Greenway, a colorfully painted harvest has emerged. Blues, greens, purples, blacks, pinks and more — in multiple shades — have livened up the 9th Street Southeast overpass. Luke Weir visited with artist Jon Murrill, and volunteers including I Heart SE founder Sunni Purviance, to discuss this project, one of three murals that the city commissioned for the greenway.

If you haven’t used the greenway’s southeast stretch, here is a nudge for you to do that soon. The river views are pretty, of course, and there are plenty of places to stop, watch it flow and spot its variety of fish and fowl before you head to the 9th Street overpass to see Murrill’s work. And hey, fall is nearly here, so the days will be cooler — perfect for such a stroll while the leaves change shades from green to red, gold, yellow and more.

Color extends to names, too. Anyone driving in the region surely has been drawn to such evocative business monikers as Dude’s Drive-In, Tie Dyed Pig Diner & Bakery, Bull & Bones Brewhaus and Iron Tree Brewing Co. Reporter Alicia Petska checked in with proprietors at those New River Valley spots. Turns out, there is a fun story behind each appellation. Sometimes, it’s as simple as the owner’s catchy nickname. Other times, it’s a play on surroundings, obstacles and personal stories.

We cap this Living edition with the annual Readers’ Choice Awards. This is my second one since taking the editor’s chair, and I always get a kick out of them for multiple reasons. It’s fun to see whose favorites align with mine. It’s intriguing to wonder what I’m missing when I see favorites that I have not visited. And there is the occasional puzzlement, for me, at least, about what makes for the best nail salon or tanning bed. The overarching thought, though, regards the wide variety of things to do, places to dine an drink, family fun and recreation in this wonderful part of the world.

Thanks to you for telling us what you like. We hope you'll like this edition, too.