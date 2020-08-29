 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
talk
0 comments

talk

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

CHICAGO — The lawyer for R. Kelly said Thursday the R&B singer, who is awaiting trial on child pornography and other charges, was assaulted by a fellow detainee at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago.

Attorney Steve Greenberg revealed in a tweet that he learned of the attack on his client Wednesday. Greenberg said he has received conflicting information on the extent of Kelly’s injuries.

“We have not been provided any information from the jail, nor has Mr. Kelly called,” Greenberg wrote. “We are hopeful that he was not seriously injured.”

A spokesman for the Federal Bureau of Prisons, citing privacy and safety reasons, wouldn’t confirm or deny Greenberg’s report of the attack on Kelly.

Kelly, 53, faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying him with girls. The Grammy Award -winning singer has denied ever abusing anyone.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Robertson Jr., Thomas Munsey
Obituaries

Robertson Jr., Thomas Munsey

February 12, 1963 August 18, 2020 Thomas "Tom" Munsey Robertson Jr., 57, of Calif., formerly of Salem, Va., passed away unexpectedly. Tom was …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert