Virginia has ended its once-annual sales tax holiday that saved consumers money.

Under the program, consumers paid no sales tax when they purchased school supplies, clothing, shoes, emergency preparedness supplies and energy-saving appliances, a savings of about 5%. The deal ran for three days in August 2022 and in previous years.

It has expired, according to a notice on the website of the Virginia Department of Taxation.

The program’s end is “disturbing,” said Abby Hamilton, CEO of United Way of the Roanoke Valley. She said she has urged lawmakers to renew it this year on behalf of an estimated 1.2 million Virginia households experiencing financial hardship. She heard efforts are in the works, but has not received confirmation the holiday will come back.

“I’m really, really hopeful that people will do right thing,” she said.

United Way works on behalf of people in poverty and the working poor who do not make enough money to meet basic needs in the community where they live. While a temporary sales tax reprieve would help some, the region needs more jobs that pay “family-sustaining wages,” more affordable housing and more access to affordable child care for families with young kids, Hamilton said.

Because official measures undercount the number of households in financial hardship in Virginia, experts wrote a new one called ALICE. The April 2023 report for Virginia counted 338,028 households in poverty and 911,028 households defined as ALICE, meaning employed but not earning enough money to meet basic needs in the community where they live, in 2021. ALICE is an acronym for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.”

Fifty-one percent of Roanoke households are in financial hardship, defined as living in poverty or designated as ALICE, according to the latest ALICE report. A further breakdown by race is as follows: Asian, 40%; Black, 64%; Hispanic, 53%; and white, 45%. The median household income was $47,202, versus a state average of $80,963.

ALICE reports appear at www.unitedforalice.org.