Tech defends safety protocols after Caleb Farley shares ‘deep concerns’ over practice conditions

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley questioned the program’s COVID-19 safety protocols in a column he wrote for Pro Football Talk’s Peter King on Monday.

Farley announced he was opting out of the 2020 season last week and in the first-person piece, he reiterated what he said at the time — the coronavirus pandemic played a central role in the decision — but in much greater detail.

“This year at Virginia Tech, at our workouts, I started having deep concerns about staying healthy,” Farley wrote. “Guys were going home, going to Myrtle Beach, coming back to campus, and we weren’t getting tested. We’re all together, working out, close to each other, and you have no real idea who might have it, if anybody might have it. One day I looked around, and we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks. My concern grew more and more.”

Farley is considered by most draft experts a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL draft. The defensive back made first-team All-ACC last season and led the league with 16 passes defended.

Virginia Tech initially declined comment, but eventually put out statements by chief medical officer Mark Rogers and head coach Justin Fuente.

“The health and welfare of our student-athletes and staff, as well as the Virginia Tech and surrounding communities continues to be our foremost priority,” Rogers said.

Rogers played a central role in developing Tech’s COVID-19 guidelines and is on the ACC’s COVID-19 medical board.