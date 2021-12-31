Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Virginia Tech stumbled across the finish line with ugly loss in the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland to close out the 2021 season
Virginia Tech will have a first time starting quarterback in the Pinstripe Bowl, fans could also see the long awaited debut of a much talked about true freshman at the position as well
On the road Virginia Tech's unexpected starting quarterback Connor Blumrick has taken to get to the Pinstripe Bowl
Virginia Tech hit the practice field in New York on Sunday, here's what we saw...
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech has hired Mike Villagrana as the team’s senior director of player personnel.
"It was a blast," Matt Hacker recalled.
Roanoke medical school student Alyssa Vassallo spent four months in residential treatment for an eating disorder. It has helped her regain control of her life and to refocus on her studies and her competitive running.
We're not headed into hard winter anytime soon, but spring-in-winter will end dramatically on the second day of the new year.
Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the UVa program, the Cavaliers pulled out of Wednesday's Fenway Bowl and the game has been canceled, the bowl announced Sunday.
New coach Brent Pry has a lot of work ahead of him to rebuild the Hokies football program.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.