The first-ever all-digital television station is coming to Southwest Virginia

PBS Appalachia | VA will officially open its doors on June 10, 2023. “Blue Ridge PBS covers a staggering 42% of the geographic Commonwealth, including rural Appalachia,” said William Anderson, the current President and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS. Rural Appalachia is a greatly overlooked and underserved region due to a lack of resources. Therefore, Anderson finds it essential to “ be where other media outlets are not and provide the content that they won’t or can’t.”

The state-of-the-art digital station will deliver the full PBS schedule but not only. Through the lens of industry-leading equipment and the eye of award-winning producers, PBS Appalachia will broadcast stories that matter in the community and celebrate the local heritage and people.

The station will be available on any smart TV connected to Wi-Fi or Broadband, local cable stations, and streaming services such as YouTube TV, Roku, etc.