 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The first-ever all-digital television station is coming to Southwest Virginia

  • 0

PBS Appalachia | VA will officially open its doors on June 10, 2023. “Blue Ridge PBS covers a staggering 42% of the geographic Commonwealth, including rural Appalachia,” said William Anderson, the current President and CEO of Blue Ridge PBS. Rural Appalachia is a greatly overlooked and underserved region due to a lack of resources. Therefore, Anderson finds it essential to “ be where other media outlets are not and provide the content that they won’t or can’t.”

The state-of-the-art digital station will deliver the full PBS schedule but not only. Through the lens of industry-leading equipment and the eye of award-winning producers, PBS Appalachia will broadcast stories that matter in the community and celebrate the local heritage and people.

The station will be available on any smart TV connected to Wi-Fi or Broadband, local cable stations, and streaming services such as YouTube TV, Roku, etc.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert