Carla Nelson with The Music Circle Roanoke sings and plays kids music during a outdoor music social distance gathering at the Highland Park stage Friday morning. Nelson’s music and movement class is for children any age up to about five years old. The class combines play, adult interaction and hands-on learning. Nelson started offering her classes online when the pandemic hit, but then decided to add outdoor classes over the summer. Nelson’s second outdoor class is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 14. For more information, visit their website.
