The pandemic year: Estelle McCadden

We are trying to bring in younger people and young adults. I'm working right now with a young man that belongs to the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum to see how we can bring in younger people to become active in neighborhood organizations. But until we can get more into personal meetings [and outreach] and that type of thing, it might be rough.

Right now, in my church, there is a young adult missionary group that has come back to life and they’re working. Their concentration is on the elderly and they get together and do something like prepare a meal and take that meal to the elderly. I’m sitting now looking at a Valentine's bag they brought us with a lot of little goodies in it.

That’s one positive thing, and it really makes me proud of them. I don't know [why that group reactivated]. The leader said, we just decided we want to do something. But I could see that, since a lot of them are working from home, you know what I'm saying, so they are not out in the workplace. They are at home, closed in every day, looking at a computer. I think it’s giving them a sense of being able to be a part of something that is helping others, and giving them a chance to get out and away from that computer.

And they are really helping because I've heard some of the seniors say they were so glad to get that meal. It gives them a sense that somebody cared.