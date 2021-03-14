The pandemic year: Estelle McCadden

McCadden, 94, has been a decades-long advocate for Roanoke’s neighborhoods, leading the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum and founding the Virginia Statewide Neighborhood Conference.
It has slowed down my activities. I can't go to the places I need to go to help do what I love to do — which is improve neighborhoods. As you know, I'm the co-founder and president of the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum. And we have been very active in improving the neighborhood. But we can’t meet [in person] because so many of our members are elderly, and they don't want to go out and be among people.
So that has changed a lot of what I do. It has impacted us as far as being visible. Having activities in Kennedy Park, which we adopted, we weren't able to do that. We weren't able to do May Day, where we invite people all around the neighborhood. That was a good [event], but we lost all that connection of being around people, seeing people, talking with people and getting ideas, letting them know your problems and maybe they may have a thought that could help you.
Those are the things that have really concerned me. It can make for no relationship with friends and/or family members. And you work with it, through conference calls and Zooms, but it's not the same. It's not the same.
We’re trying to work up and think up different activities and things we could do. We have started doing some meetings with a phone service. They have been productive. As one member said, well, we've had more members at these meetings than we had at the last in-person meeting. So there may be a few pros and cons. But how are we going to take it to the next level?
We are trying to bring in younger people and young adults. I'm working right now with a young man that belongs to the Melrose-Rugby Neighborhood Forum to see how we can bring in younger people to become active in neighborhood organizations. But until we can get more into personal meetings [and outreach] and that type of thing, it might be rough.
Right now, in my church, there is a young adult missionary group that has come back to life and they’re working. Their concentration is on the elderly and they get together and do something like prepare a meal and take that meal to the elderly. I’m sitting now looking at a Valentine's bag they brought us with a lot of little goodies in it.
That’s one positive thing, and it really makes me proud of them. I don't know [why that group reactivated]. The leader said, we just decided we want to do something. But I could see that, since a lot of them are working from home, you know what I'm saying, so they are not out in the workplace. They are at home, closed in every day, looking at a computer. I think it’s giving them a sense of being able to be a part of something that is helping others, and giving them a chance to get out and away from that computer.
And they are really helping because I've heard some of the seniors say they were so glad to get that meal. It gives them a sense that somebody cared.
We haven't given up. We had an in-depth conversation last week about what it is that we can do to help get younger people, teenagers and young adults, to get their minds conditioned to the need of being a part of what’s going on in your neighborhood and helping to move it forward.