The pandemic year: Luanne Rife

Outside this room, my family exists, though I’ve hardly seen them. I traveled outside my cocoon when I judged the occasions worth the risk: to be with my 88-year-old dad when he had surgery and when he began treatment for cancer, to occasionally run in the yard with my Bedford grandboys, to huddle around a laptop in my youngest daughter’s Richmond apartment to watch her December graduation.

I grieve the COVID deaths of my cousins, brothers who died within a week of each other. I long for human touch.

Inside this room, the pandemic gave one precious gift. As I grew weary of isolation, I knew my third-grade grandson was struggling, too. A gifted student, born talking, Johnny found virtual school lacking in both challenges and friends.

So we began to eat lunch together over Zoom. He’s taught me to draw and animate. I’ve taught him fractions and new words. He plays piano with gusto. I applaud robustly. We laugh at silly jokes and cry reading “Charlotte’s Web.” His baby sister wanders in to blow kisses. Thirty minutes at a time, it’s the best part of these days.

I think of how this pandemic began at the same time for each of us, giving us a common bond, and of how it is ending individually as the dread lifts with each separate jab in the arm.

I think about loss, I think about resiliency. I think about how very fortunate I am to enjoy, still, the company of the man and the dog who have shared this isolation with me, and of how the man has quietly rescued his guide books.

