Between the time 80-year-old Rudolph King Sr. got sick in 2017 and died in 2018, the ownership of his paid-for home in Roanoke was mysteriously transferred to a woman he didn't know, his family contended.
A group of local restaurateurs are coming together to open a new spot in the Cave Spring area.
Six days. Three shootings. Three deaths.
Virginia Tech’s scholarship numbers at safety keep getting worse, coach Justin Fuente announced on Monday that Tyree Rogers won't play the rest of the season
Virginia Tech drops their first game of the season on Saturday to UNC by a score of 56-45.
Starbucks will add another location in Christiansburg, the latest in a section of town dominated by other chain restaurants and car dealerships.
Floyd's Lush Lounge aims to give an old-time, secret feel.
Read on for other reader comments about the prospect of President Trump and Jerry Falwell Jr. in prison, and a Radford professor who took down the college's president.
Mountain Valley Pipeline was given another two years Friday to complete a natural gas pipeline already marked by six years of community opposition, environmental damage, legal fights and delays.
Editorial: Virginia Tech's gain has been Radford University's loss, and not a net gain for the region
Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith said she didn’t have any comment on Virginia Tech reaching its goal of enrolling 30,000 undergraduates thr…