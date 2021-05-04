Thrax
This animal was picked up as a stray in Roanoke City; it was brought to the RCACP on 4/15/21 and... View on PetFinder
"He's alert and knows he's in a hospital in Alabama," the Christiansburg driver's wife posted.
Legal filings show that after his preliminary answer to a client's malpractice suit, Covati, acting as his own attorney, did not respond to further plaintiff requests and could not be reached by the court.
The boy was found in Alleghany County.
Dickson disappeared almost two years ago. Two months ago, Hollins University students working on a science project came across human remains in the woods surrounding the campus. Two weeks ago, authorities announced that the person had been identified as Dickson.
A search involves a woman who reportedly took the child and was driving a van or SUV.
A butcher shop is coming to South Roanoke.
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
This fall will bring changes to all schools in Radford. Each school will have new leadership starting in July due to retirements and administr…
The man's arrest occurred Aug. 29, after police overheard shooting near Queen Ann Drive, which runs through a southeast Roanoke housing complex.
Two Tazewell County men were accused of coming to the Christiansburg Walmart to steal robot vacuums.