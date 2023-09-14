Times subject to change
William Fleming at Patrick Henry, 5 p.m.
Eastern Montgomery at Auburn, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Bassett, 7 p.m.
Rockbridge County at Blacksburg, 7 p.m.
Meadow Bridge (W.Va.) at Bath County, 7 p.m.
Carroll County at George Wythe, 7 p.m.
Cave Spring at Christiansburg, 7 p.m.
Eastside at Chilhowie, 7 p.m.
Montcalm (W.Va.) at Craig County, 7 p.m.
Floyd County at Grayson County, 7 p.m.
Tazewell at Fort Chiswell, 7 p.m.
Magna Vista at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Galax at Radford, 7 p.m.
Narrows at Giles, 7 p.m.
Glenvar at Hidden Valley, 7 p.m.
James River at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Appomattox County, 7 p.m.
Marion at Gate City, 7 p.m.
Martinsville at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Salem at Northside, 7 p.m.
Parry McCluer at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Patrick County, 7 p.m.
Pulaski County at Princeton (W.Va.), 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
North Cross at Atlantic Shores Christian, 7 p.m.
Virginia Spartans at Roanoke Catholic, 7 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy at Norfolk Christian, 7 p.m.
Alleghany at Greenbrier East (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.
Byes: Bland County, Rural Retreat