Tofano homer helps Cave Spring softball team rally past Staunton River

The pitch was not right over the plate.
Tristyn Tofano sent it over the fence anyway.
Tofano belted a three-run homer to help top-seeded and host Cave Spring rally past fifth-seeded Staunton River 8-5 in a Region 3D softball semifinal Wednesday.
Cave Spring trailed 3-2 when Tofano stepped to the plate with runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the second inning.
Staunton River coach Scott Cisco had coached Tofano on his Virginia Scrappers travel-ball team for two years, so he knew she was a dangerous hitter. He did not want Golden Eagles starter Emily Wood to give Tofano a hittable pitch.
"We were trying it pitch away from her, and [Tofano] knew it," Cisco said before giving Tofano a postgame hug. "She knew I wasn't going to give her nothing. So if it was anything close, she was going to take advantage of it. And She did. She's a strong kid."
Tofano, who had walked her first time up, was determined to hit the ball this time.
"It was an outside pitch … [but] I was like, 'I have to hit one,’" said Tofano, a rising junior. "I think she meant to throw it way more outside, but she left it where I could reach it."
Tofano smacked her ninth homer of the year, giving the Knights a 5-3 lead. The Knights led the rest of the way.
Tofano was intentionally walked her final two times at bat.
The Knights (I3-1) banged out a total of 12 hits against two Staunton River pitchers.
"They can hit up and down the lineup," Knights coach Nick Sharp said of his players.
What makes the Knights, who start just three seniors, so good?
"We have really great chemistry," Tofano said. "And our pitching — Kylie [Cundiff]. And we can hit. We can really do everything."
Cave Spring will host third-seeded Lord Botetourt in the Region 3D final at 5 p.m. Friday.
The Knights need three more wins to snare a state title.
"We're all focused, and we want a state championship," Tofano said.
Cundiff (13-1) pitched a six-hitter for Cave Spring.
The Golden Eagles (6-7) jumped to a 3-0 lead.
Sawyer Tolley belted a solo homer in the first inning.
In the top of the second, Taylor Foutz singled, advanced to second on an error and moved to third on a Haley Goode sacrifice bunt. After Wood was hit by a pitch, Cara Martin hit an RBI grounder. Jena Roach hit an RBI double.
Was Tofano worried when her team fell behind 3-0?
"A little," she said. "But I know we can hit and we can get back in it, which we did."
Cave Spring scored five runs in the bottom of the second.
The Knights loaded the bases on a Kennedy Lange single, a Sophia DeLeon bunt hit and a walk. Ella Bishop walked with the bases loaded to bring in a run. Cundiff hit a run-scoring sacrifice fly. Tofano then homered.
After Cave Spring loaded the bases later in the inning, Cisco pulled Wood. Roach retired DeLeon on a popup to end the inning.
It was the first of three times that Cave Spring left the bases loaded.
Staunton River scored once in the fourth to cut the lead to 5-4. Hannah Goode was hit by a pitch and stole second. Martin hit an RBI double.
The Golden Eagles loaded the bases later in the inning, but Cundiff retired Allie Davidson on a called third strike to escape further damage.
Cicso disagreed with the called third strike.
"It was an unhittable pitch," he said. "It was high and outside."
Cave Spring scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth to build an 8-4 cushion. Rachel Riley, Bishop and Cundiff each had an RBI single.
Tolley doubled and scored for the visitors in the seventh.