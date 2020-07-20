Toobz Muir mural

Mural artist Toobz Muir is painting an abstract mural of “ROANOKE” in the alley between the former Roanoke Printing Co. Inc. building and First Citizens Bank on First Street Southwest that will make a nod to the downtown building’s heritage. The work was commissioned by developer Jim Cherney who purchased the building in 2018. He has since developed what he’s now calling Printer’s Alley into a mixed-use building anchored by the new gastro pub Sidecar, the expansion of Martin’s restaurant next door, and 18 modern, one-bedroom apartments. The artwork will decorate the alleyway that building occupants use to access the apartments.
