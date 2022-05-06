Tornado watch issued until 10 p.m. for Roanoke, NRV & southern two-thirds of Virginia

Atmospheric conditions support the possibility of tornadoes developing in at least a few of the many storms that are continuing to develop over the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic this afternoon and evening, so the Storm Prediction Center arm of the National Weather Service has posted a large tornado watch affecting most of the southern two-thirds of Virginia. (A previously issued tornado watch covers counties along and west of I-77 to the west of this watch).

Temperatures have warmed toward the mid 60s to near 70 with dew points in the lower 60s in the Roanoke area, which, combined with some colder air aloft with the approaching upper-level low and winds changing speed and direction with height will provide some risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening capable of large hail, damaging wind and, possibly, a few tornadoes. A watch does not mean tornadoes are certain for any given location in the designated area, but rather that conditions do exist that could produce them, and everyone should keep abreast of the latest weather information and be ready to get to shelter away from windows on the lowest floor of a sturdy structure if a warning is issued.

The greatest risk of severe weather occurring will be along a warm front lifting northward out of North Carolina into Virginia the next several hours, with the region from Southside to Hampton Roads particularly under the gun for supercells -- thunderstorms with rotating updrafts -- that could spawn strong downdraft winds or translate spin the surface for possible tornadoes.

Just about all locations in a 50-mile radius of Roanoke are likely to see, at the least, some heavy showers this afternoon and evening with gusty winds possible. As we have discussed previously, severe storms generally produce narrow, intense paths of damage rather than widespread swaths, so just because your backyard isn't affected by the worst doesn't mean someone else's won't be within driving distance of your location.

Weather Journal: Severe storms more often miss than hit, but it's wise to prepare for worst Streaky nature of severe thunderstorm and tornado effects poses challenges in forecasting and awareness, but it's wise to heed watches and warnings and prepare accordingly.

The risk will carry into evening as storms in Tennessee and Kentucky move through, followed by a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures and stabilize the atmosphere considerably. An upper-level low moving overhead will keep showers around on Saturday. This low is projected to move offshore, rotating in cooler but drier air by Sunday and early in the coming week, but may, oddly, move back west next week and affect us with showers once again.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

