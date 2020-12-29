Boeing Max returns to US skies with first passenger flight

“The truth is that 346 people are now dead because Boeing cut corners, lied to regulators, and simply considers this the cost of doing business,” Yalena Lopez-Lewis, whose husband died in the crash, said in a statement issued by her lawyers. “It is infuriating that American Airlines is in effect rewarding Boeing for the corrupt and catastrophic process that led to the Max.”

Zipporah Kuria, a British citizen whose father also died in the Ethiopian crash, pointed to the recent disclosure in a Senate committee report that Boeing representatives coached FAA test pilots reviewing Boeing updates to the Max flight-control system.

“Boeing leadership is still riddled with deceit. Their priorities are not on consumer safety,” she said in an interview.

Boeing spokesman Bernard Choi said the company “learned many hard lessons” from the crashes and is committed to safety.

“We continue to work closely with global regulators and our customers to support the safe return of the fleet to service around the world,” Choi said.

The return of the plane to U.S. skies is a huge boost for Boeing, which has lost billions during the Max grounding because it has been unable to deliver new planes to airline customers. Orders for the plane have plunged. Boeing has removed more than 1,000 Max jets from its backlog because airlines canceled orders or the sales are not certain to go through because of the pandemic crisis gripping the travel industry.