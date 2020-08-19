Alex Smith has defied the odds. Can he finish the comeback and return to the NFL?

ASHBURN — At one point, doctors considered amputating Alex Smith’s right leg, as infection began to spread through his body.
Tuesday marked 664 days since Smith’s tibia was shattered on the football field, and it was a stunning sight to see him back in his No. 11 jersey, throwing passes for Washington.
The days in between took him on a journey of mental and physical doubts, and ultimately to a military rehab center where he worked alongside soldiers who had stepped on land mines.
Even if he never plays competitive football again, his return to normal function is a triumph of human will and modern medicine.
But the final story isn’t written yet, and over the next two weeks, Smith will push the limits again, and see if he can make a seemingly impossible return to competing in the NFL.
To do that, at some point he will have to subject himself to getting tackled by an NFL player, a moment that could be the scariest yet.
“Yeah, I’ve thought about that,” Smith said Wednesday. “More than I can probably say. Certainly it’s been in the back of my head throughout this entire process.”
At 36 years old, a former No. 1 draft pick who had a long and productive NFL career and three children, why put it back on the line?
Smith cited a number of reasons — from his competitive nature to wanting to set an example for his children of overcoming obstacles. He also said he feels grateful for the medical advances that paved the way for a potential return.
“There’s been so much progress made with limb injuries in the last 10-15 years, and this is certainly something that 10 years ago, I probably wouldn’t be able to be out here,” he said. “I really feel like I owe it, as well, to push the limits for the next person in line.”
The leg was reconstructed with both a metal rod and muscles and skin transplanted from other parts of his body. Smith can walk and run normally, but cannot lift the front part of his foot, a condition known as drop foot.
Washington already has a presumptive starting quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, and a presumptive backup in Kyle Allen.
But in practice, Smith has also been getting his fair share of opportunities during portions of practice that don’t involve a pass rush.
Washington coach Ron
Rivera said he would leave medical decisions to the medical staff, but that he would only clear Smith for play if he proves he can protect himself from a defensive rush.
“At some point, I’ll find out what my limitations are,” Smith said. “But I haven’t found them yet.”
