Hokies' commits weigh their high school future with football seasons in flux

The VHSL’s plan for fall sports got the attention of Virginia Tech’s in-state football commits.

The organization laid out three proposals last week, but none of them included playing football in the fall. A final decision is expected on Monday.

“In Virginia, I know for sure, a couple of guys have already announced they are going to early enroll or reclassify, I think that’s about to be a huge trend going on,” North Stafford defensive back Shawn Asbury said. “A lot of seniors don’t want to wait until the spring time to go through a whole season then go right to college. That would be very tough on their bodies.”

Asbury, who verbally committed to Virginia Tech on June 21, is heavily considering the option himself.

The three-star defender never imagined his shortened-junior season in 2019 would be his last time in a Wolverines’ uniform, but acknowledged that’s a real possibility in a phone interview with The Roanoke Times earlier this week.

“I’m taking some classes right now,” Asbury said. “I’m just trying to see what I can do, if I can early enroll, I’ll most likely do that.”

Asbury isn’t alone.

The VHSL’s decision has all of Virginia Tech’s in-state verbal commitments at least considering early enrollment.

Patriot defensive back Jalen Stroman, Cox linebacker Isi Etute, Thomas Jeffersond-Richmond receiver Jaylen Jones and Sherando athlete Keli Lawson are working with their schools to see what they would need to do as students in good academic standing.