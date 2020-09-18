NFL notes: Browns' offense shows promise in bounce-back win

CLEVELAND — The chant seemed to come out of nowhere and quickly grew louder during a replay review to see if the Browns had indeed scored on a gorgeous, play-action touchdown pass.
“O-B-J, O-B-J,” yelled many of the 6,000 fans, acknowledging Odell Beckham Jr.’s 43-yard scoring reception from Baker Mayfield.
Just days ago there were cries in Cleveland to trade the lightning-rod star receiver.
But Beckham bounced back from a bad opener, Mayfield played like he did as a rookie quarterback and the Browns showed off their offensive pyrotechnics and potential on Thursday night in a 35-30 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, who had better build a wall around rookie QB Joe Burrow if they’re going to ask him to throw 60 passes per game.
Beckham’s numbers weren’t spectacular — four catches, 74 yards — but the speedster occupied two Bengals defenders at times, opening up space for Cleveland’s other playmakers. His second-longest TD catch since coming to Cleveland made it 14-3 in the second quarter.
The Browns were balanced, running for 215 yards, passing for 219. They punted just once.
It was a much-needed performance for the team after a poor Week 1 showing in coach Kevin Stefanski’s first NFL game.
“It builds an enormous amount of confidence with us not having the extended week to prepare,” said Mayfield, who went 16 of 23 with two TDs and one interception.
49ers TE Kittle ruled out
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers will be without All-Pro tight end George Kittle this week because of a sprained left knee.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Kittle won’t make the trip to face the New York Jets on Sunday after hurting his knee during a season-opening loss to Arizona.
Kittle played the second half after being hit by Cardinals safety Budda Baker late in the second quarter while trying to catch an errant pass. But he was diagnosed with a sprained knee Monday and didn’t practice all week.
Lions’ Golladay, Packers’ Clark sidelined in matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark won’t be available Sunday for their NFC North matchup at Lambeau Field.
The Lions’ injury report released Friday listed Golladay out for Sunday’s game as well as cornerback Desmond Trufant, guard Joe Dahl and tight end Hunter Bryant.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur had said earlier Friday that Clark wouldn’t be playing in the Packers’ home opener. Clark was knocked out of a season-opening 43-34 victory over the Minnesota Vikings because of a groin injury.
Bryant, Golladay and Trufant are dealing with hamstring injuries. Dahl has a groin injury.
Golladay still hasn’t made his 2020 debut yet after catching 65 passes for 1,190 yards and an NFL-leading 11 touchdowns to earn a Pro Bowl invitation last year.
Jets WR Crowder to miss game with hamstring injury
NEW YORK — Wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for the New York Jets’ game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers because of a hamstring injury.
Crowder’s absence is a big blow to Sam Darnold and the offense, which struggled despite the receiver having seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening loss at Buffalo last Sunday.
Crowder, who led the Jets last season with a career-high 78 catches, was listed on the team’s injury report last week with a hamstring issue but practiced fully and played.
Jets coach Adam Gase said Crowder was running earlier this week and “kind of pulled up.” He was limited at practice Wednesday, but sat out Thursday and Friday.
Bills to face Dolphins
without 2 starting LBs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will be without two of their starting linebackers for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) and Matt Milano have been ruled out by coach Sean McDermott after both were injured in the team’s Week 1 win over the Jets.
Edmunds, Buffalo’s Pro Bowl middle linebacker, is out with a right shoulder injury. Milano, a starter on the outside, is out with a hamstring injury.
Cardinals Hall of Famer Wilson dies at 82
TEMPE, Ariz. — Larry Wilson, a former Cardinals safety and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has died. He was 82.
Wilson died Thursday evening, according to the team.
Wilson spent more than 43 years in the Cardinals’ organization as a player and an executive.
A seventh-round draft pick out of Utah in 1960, Wilson played 13 seasons with the Cardinals. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and was a first-team All Pro five times.
