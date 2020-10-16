vt gameday 101720

VIRGINIA TECH QUARTERBACK n Hooker will look to build on his promising appearance against North Carolina last week in his first start of the season. He didn’t much rust, going 7 of 13 for 156 touchdowns with three touchdowns (two passing) in his 2020 debut. The Hokies’ potent rushing attack will only get better if Hooker continues to be that effective in the passing game. One lingering question mark is if coach Justin Fuente will try blending Hooker with Braxton Burmeister. The Hokies didn’t rotate quarterback once Hooker got on track in the second half against the Tar Heels. — Breakdowns by Mike Niziolek