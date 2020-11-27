Community: 16 Hands fall studio tour goes virtual

Since 1998 the members of 16 Hands artist collective in Floyd have opened their studios and galleries to the public twice a year for a personal insight into the work they make and their lives as artists. The tour is generally full of people hugging, sharing food, asking a lot of questions and of course purchasing an array of fine crafts directly from the artists themselves.

Like everyone across the globe right now, the artists of 16 Hands have been learning how to adapt and adjust to the new reality created by the COVID-19 global pandemic. The virtual spring tour was a great success and customers from around the country responded to the event in a very positive way. So the artists have decided to offer their virtual tour again this fall.

The tour launched on Nov. 27, and includes works for sale as well as interactive aspects such as studio tour videos. Some ordering and delivery deadlines apply. You can check in with 16hands.com or follow 16 Hands on Instagram and Facebook for more information and updates as the virtual tour evolves.

The tour will remain active through December.

Submitted by Josh Copus

Submitted by Josh Copus