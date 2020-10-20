Community: Art Appalachia:2020 winners announced

On Oct. 17, juror Wendy Earle of the South Eastern Center for Contemporary Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, visited the Hayloft Gallery at Floyd Center for the Arts to discuss the Art Appalachia:2020 exhibition and announce the award-winning pieces.
Arts Center staff recorded Earle’s talk and will make it available on the website soon, along with a virtual walk through the gallery. In the meantime, here is the list of the award winners:
Third Place Award -- $100
“Man and His Earth” by Gibby Waitzkin of Floyd (mixed media: handmade paper/pigment print)
Second Place Award -- $300
“Round and Round” by Pippi Miller of Pearisburg (archival pigment print)
Best in Show Award -- $500
“Reclamation” by Sara Method of Mocksville, North Carolina (assorted fiber, reclaimed window, glass and poplar)
The following special award winner was selected by Dr. Russell Young, the founder and director of the Appalachian Center for Photography in Floyd:
Appalachian Center for Photography's Outstanding Photograph Award -- $100
“Rock Castle Gorge Overlook, Floyd” by L.S. King of Pulaski (photopolymer gravure)
The Arts Center thanks the following for their support of Art Appalachia:2020: River Farm Stringworks, Riner; Filamena Jewelry, Floyd; and anonymous community supporters of the arts. Their generous support allows us to bring exhibitions of this quality and variety to rural Floyd. Also, a special thank you goes out to the Appalachian Center for Photography for sponsoring all of the awards in this exhibition.
Congratulations to all of the award winners, and thank you sharing your work with the Floyd Community!
Submitted by Floyd Center for the Arts
