Community: ARTGAWK exhibition to showcase world-renowned artists at RU Art Museum

The Radford University Art Museum is proud to present “ARTGAWK: Choice Pickings from the Radford University Permanent Collection.” The exhibition will be on display beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27, through April 17 at the Art Museum at the Covington Center on the campus of Radford University.

The exhibit opening will be stretched across three nights to maintain safe social distancing guidelines. Groups of 10 attendees will be allowed into the exhibit for 30-minute sessions to view the artwork on display. The opening dates will take place on Jan. 27, 28 and 29 from 4:30 until 8 p.m. each evening.

The exhibition will highlight significant and interesting works from the university’s extensive art collection, including recent acquisitions that have never before been on public display. The art museum’s permanent collection was founded by acclaimed artist Dorothy Gillespie, whose work will be among other famous artists on display in the exhibit.