Community: ARTGAWK exhibition to showcase world-renowned artists at RU Art Museum

The Radford University Art Museum is proud to present “ARTGAWK: Choice Pickings from the Radford University Permanent Collection.” The exhibition will be on display beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27, through April 17 at the Art Museum at the Covington Center on the campus of Radford University.
The exhibit opening will be stretched across three nights to maintain safe social distancing guidelines. Groups of 10 attendees will be allowed into the exhibit for 30-minute sessions to view the artwork on display. The opening dates will take place on Jan. 27, 28 and 29 from 4:30 until 8 p.m. each evening.
The exhibition will highlight significant and interesting works from the university’s extensive art collection, including recent acquisitions that have never before been on public display. The art museum’s permanent collection was founded by acclaimed artist Dorothy Gillespie, whose work will be among other famous artists on display in the exhibit.
During her time as a distinguished faculty member with the university, Gillespie began to acquire select pieces of art that she believed would be important for preservation. Since that time, numerous works have been added. The newest acquisitions include a collection of 23 Mithila artworks from India which were donated by The Ethnic Arts Foundation in August of 2020. A painting by Urmila Devi from that collection will be on display during ARTGAWK. (Two joint exhibitions focusing on Mithila art and mythology are being planned for the fall of 2022.)
ARTGAWK will include such artists as Honoré Daumier, Adolf Dehn, Jim Dine, Gustave Doré, Audrey Flack, Guadalupe González Ríos, Francisco Goya, Jasper Johns, Käthe Kollwitz, Elaine de Kooning, Harold Little, Dinh Luc, Aristide Maillol, Joan Miró, Robert Motherwell, Pablo Picasso, Robert Rauschenberg, Georges Rouault, Frank Stella, Andy Warhol, Alison Weld and James Abbott McNeil Whistler.
Dr. Steve Arbury, director of the Radford University Art Museum, and guest curator John H. Bowles are co-curating the exhibition.
"It has been a joy going through the museum’s collection of some 2,200 art objects to select works for this exhibition," Bowles said.
"Radford University has a noteworthy art collection that deserves to be seen and enjoyed by the wider community," said Arbury. "I am pleased the Radford University Art Museum can offer this aesthetic and educational experience, especially during these trying times."
Margaret Devaney, Dean of RU's College of Visual and Performing Arts, is excited about the upcoming event. “The isolation of the last year has been difficult for everyone, and we are thrilled to be able to offer an art exhibition for both our campus and surrounding community where we can gather safely and enjoy world-class artwork from our permanent collection,” said Devaney.
Due to the space limitations, anyone wishing to attend ARTGAWK's opening events is encouraged to register early. You can register for admission by visiting www.radford.edu/artmuseum. After the opening dates, regular museum hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m.