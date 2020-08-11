Halberstadt, Jon

Jon Halberstadt, 81, of Christiansburg, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020. He was born in Boston, Mass., on February 18, 1939, to Ernst and Luba Hershman Halberstadt. A graduate of Cambridge High & Latin, he then attended the University of Miami and Boston University. He served in the United States Army in Germany. A professional photographer, his career included owning and operating commercial photography studios in Boston and Roanoke, Va. He also worked as a realtor. Jon was civic minded and enjoyed advocating for the community. His efforts in 1998 kept the downtown Christiansburg post office open, ensuring the historic post office and its 1939 Section of Fine Arts mural remained intact. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Stuart Goldsmith Halberstadt, and his two daughters, Elizabeth and Katherine. He is survived by his three brothers, Jerry, Steven, and David. He is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UVA Health’s “Parkinson’s Disease Research Fund - 15789” by visiting www.giving.uvahealth.com and noting the gift is in Jon’s memory.
