MLB: Eovaldi, Red Sox beat back Marlins

MIAMI — Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven, and the Miami Marlins stumbled in their playoff run with a 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday.
Rafael Devers had a three-run homer, Kevin Plawecki hit a two-run single and Alex Verdugo had three hits for the Red Sox.
Seeking its first postseason appearance since winning the 2003 World Series, Miami is second in the NL East. The Marlins fell three games behind division-leading Atlanta, which was idle.
Eovaldi (3-2) didn’t allow a hit until Garrett Cooper’s leadoff double in the fifth. Miguel Rojas singled but Eovaldi struck out Jazz Chisholm and Chad Wallach, then retired Corey Dickerson on a groundout.
White Sox 4, Twins 3
CHICAGO —
Chicago (33-17) opened a three-game lead over the second-place Twins (31-21) in the AL Central. The White Sox assured themselves of no worse than a wild-card berth.
José Abreu homered and drove in two runs and Edwin Encarnación also homered for Chicago, which won three of four in the series.
Chicago trailed 3-2 in the seventh when Abreu beat out an infield hit on a slow grounder to shortstop that drove in Jarrod Dyson from third base.
Angels 7, D-backs 3
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout drove in two runs on Thursday. David Fletcher and Taylor Ward had three hits apiece for the Angels.
Christian Walker had two hits and drove in a run for the Diamondbacks, who won the series by scoring a combined 18 runs while winning the first two games.
Giants 6, Mariners 4
SAN FRANCISCO — Wilmer Flores hit a go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning of the Giants’ win Thursday that sent the Mariners their second home defeat played in San Francisco’s ballpark because of dangerous air quality in Seattle.
Darin Ruf homered in the second inning to back Giants starter Tyler Anderson.
Wandy Peralta followed Anderson and threw 49 pitches over a career-high three innings, and Rico Garcia (1-0) worked one inning for his first major league win.
Rays 3, Orioles 1
BALTIMORE — Michael Perez doubled and scored during the pivotal seventh inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays edged closer to a playoff berth by beating the Baltimore Orioles Thursday in a doubleheader opener.
The AL East-leading Rays would clinch a spot in the expanded postseason with a victory in Game 2.
NOTE
Hamstring sidelines Mets’ ace deGrom
PHILADELPHIA — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is day-to-day after leaving his start Wednesday night with a right hamstring spasm.
The right-hander was pulled after only 40 pitches and one strikeout. He allowed three earned runs in a game for the first time this season.
