MLB: Indians deal ace Clevinger to Padres

The contending San Diego Padres acquired Mike Clevinger in a multiplayer deal with the Cleveland Indians on Monday, bolstering their rotation with another bold move ahead of baseball’s trade deadline.
San Diego got Clevinger, outfielder Greg Allen and a player to be named from Cleveland for a package of young players that included outfielder Josh Naylor, right-hander Cal Quantrill and catcher Austin Hedges.
It was the Padres’ fifth trade since Saturday. San Diego has also added reliever Trevor Rosenthal, slugger Mitch Moreland and catchers Austin Nola and Jason Castro.
n Miami acquired outfielder Starling Marte in a trade with Arizona, giving the Marlins a versatile hitter and defender. The Diamondbacks received pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named.
n The Dodgers traded right-handed starter Ross Stripling to the Blue Jays for two players to be named.
n The Cubs acquired outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades. Chicago got Andrew Chafin from Arizona and Josh Osich from Boston.
n Toronto acquired left-hander Robbie Ray, a 2017 All-Star who has struggled in 2020, in a trade with Arizona, which got lefty Travis Bergen in the deal.
n The Rockies acquired outfielder Kevin Pillar from Boston for a player to be named or cash along with international amateur signing bonus pool space.
n The Mets acquired infielder Todd Frazier and catcher Robinson Chirinos from Texas for two players to be named. They added RHP Miguel Castro in a deal with Baltimore.
n The Angels sent outfielder Brian Goodwin to the Reds for former Virginia Tech left-hander Packy Naughton and a player to be named or cash.
Ex-Pulaski P Garcia makes big league debut
Former Pulaski Yankees pitcher Deivi Garcia performed well in his major league debut with the New York Yankees.
Garcia, who pitched for Pulaski in 2017, had been called up to start the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader, which the Yankees won 5-2 in eight innings . He was sent back down to New York’s alternate training site afterward.
Garcia took a shutout into the sixth until allowing Dominic Smith’s tying single. Garcia allowed four singles, struck out six, walked none and threw 75 pitches over six innings.
At 21 years, 103 days, Garcia became the youngest pitcher to start in the majors in the abbreviated 60-game season. He became the youngest Yankees starter in 13 years.
MONDAY
Marlins 5, Mets 3
NEW YORK — Miguel Rojas hit a tiebreaking RBI single during Miami’s four-run sixth inning against Jacob deGrom, and the Marlins beat the New York Mets.
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 3, 11 innings
BUFFALO, N.Y. — José Iglesias and Bryan Holaday had RBI doubles in the 11th inning for Baltimore, and Iglesias threw out the potential tying run at home plate.
Mariners 2, Angels 1
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Marco Gonzales retired 21 consecutive Angels while throwing a four-hitter, and Jose Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning.
LATE SUNDAY
Braves 12, Phillies 10
PHILADELPHIA — Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs in a 10-run second inning to lead Atlanta.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!