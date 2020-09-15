mlb notes 091620 sp

Elvis Andrus was once that kid for the Texas Rangers, the 20-year-old shortstop whose big league debut forced one of the franchise’s most popular players to change positions.
Andrus is now 32, and his 12th season is done because of lingering lower back issues. That has raised questions about his future as shortstop of the Rangers, at a time when they are taking an extended look at so many of their young players.
“I have done it, and I have more experience. If I get my body 100%, I’m there. I have no limitations in my mind that I can still be a productive player,” Andrus said. “I know there is a lot left in my tank and I am not done. I know a lot of people want to see me go away, but not yet.”
The longest-tenured Texas player, and the only one remaining from the franchise’s consecutive World Series appearances a decade ago, is still owed $28.5 million over the next two seasons. But he has to be healthy, and better at the plate.
Yankees activate Stanton
NEW YORK — Giancarlo Stanton was activated by the New York Yankees on Tuesday and was set to start at designated hitter after missing 32 games because of a strained left hamstring.
New York made the move before a series opener against Toronto. Stanton hit cleanup, ending Clint Frazier’s 16 straight games as New York’s No. 4 hitter.
The Yankees also activated third baseman Gio Urshela, who has recovered from a bone spur in his right elbow, and right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga, who was sidelined with a medical condition the team did not specify.
Turner expected to start for Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list. Turner is expected to start at designated hitter for Tuesday night’s game at San Diego.
He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games
