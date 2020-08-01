MLB notes: COVID-19 forces 17th postponement

The coronavirus forced baseball’s 17th postponement in 10 days on Saturday, prompting at least two more players to opt out and casting doubt the league can complete a truncated 2020 season.
A Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee was postponed for the second straight day after one more player and several staff members with St. Louis tested positive for the coronavirus in rapid samples, Major League Baseball said.
The staff total of positives was three, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. MLB said results of saliva tests will not be available until later Saturday.
The Miami Marlins received no new positive results in their latest round of coronavirus testing, MLB said.
The Philadelphia Phillies, meanwhile, were permitted to access Citizens Bank Park for staggered workouts beginning in the afternoon.
MLB said no Phillies players have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week and while three staff members have tested positive, it appeared two were attributable to false positives and the third, based on the timing of the positive test, may not have contracted COVID-19 from the Marlins.
MLB rescheduled the postponed Phillies-Yankees games of this week for next week, in New York on Monday and Tuesday and in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday. New York’s game at Tampa Bay on Thursday was rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 8.
Miami will play a four-game series in Baltimore from Tuesday through Thursday, with one game a doubleheader.
Brewers’ Cain, Marlins’ Diaz opt out
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has decided not to play the rest of the 2020 season.
The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star’s decision Saturday.
Cain was 6 for 18 with two RBIs in his first five games this season after batting .260 with 11 homers, 48 RBIs and 18 steals last year, when he earned his first Gold Glove. He has a $5,925,926 prorated salary this season as a part of an $80 million, five-year contract through 2022.
Cain, a married father of three sons, announced his decision on the same day Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz said he had opted out. At least 21 members of the Marlins’ traveling party have tested positive for COVID-19.
Marlins acquire LHP Bleier from Orioles
BALTIMORE — The Marlins acquired left-handed reliever Richard Bleier from the Orioles for a player to be named.
Miami has been seeking to shore up its roster after more than a dozen players tested positive for COVID-19, suspending its season since last week.
Bleier went 3-0 with a 5.37 ERA and four saves in 53 games last season. This year, he’s pitched three scoreless innings in two appearances.
Although Bleier has been one of the team’s most effective pitchers out of the bullpen, the rebuilding Orioles have been shuffling their roster over the past two seasons and decided to unload the 33-year-old.
