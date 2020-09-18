MLB notes: Donaldson ejected while hitting HR

CHICAGO — Minnesota’s Josh Donaldson managed to get ejected while hitting a home run.
Donaldson barked at plate umpire Dan Bellino for the second time in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the White Sox on Thursday.
With the score 2-2, Bellino called a strike when the 2015 AL MVP checked his swing on a 2-0 pitch from Reynaldo López.
Manager Rocco Baldelli came out to speak with Bellino, and Donaldson homered down the left-field line on the next offering. Donaldson kicked dirt at home plate as he crossed it.
Bellino ejected him, and Donaldson, realizing he had missed home plate, returned to the plate to touch it and then argued as he kicked more dirt on it.
White Sox, Rays
clinch playoff berths
The Chicago White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Thursday as Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run, seventh-inning rally.
Also Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader before winning 10-6.
Rays will be missing Meadows into playoffs
The playoff-bound Rays will be missing outfielder Austin Meadows into the postseason because of a strained oblique.
Meadows was hurt while taking a swing this week for the AL East leaders during a game in Baltimore. He is batting just .205 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Last year, he hit .291 with 33 home runs and 89 RBIs.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!