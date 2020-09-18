 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB notes: Donaldson ejected while hitting HR
0 comments

MLB notes: Donaldson ejected while hitting HR

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

CHICAGO — Minnesota’s Josh Donaldson managed to get ejected while hitting a home run.

Donaldson barked at plate umpire Dan Bellino for the second time in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the White Sox on Thursday.

With the score 2-2, Bellino called a strike when the 2015 AL MVP checked his swing on a 2-0 pitch from Reynaldo López.

Manager Rocco Baldelli came out to speak with Bellino, and Donaldson homered down the left-field line on the next offering. Donaldson kicked dirt at home plate as he crossed it.

Bellino ejected him, and Donaldson, realizing he had missed home plate, returned to the plate to touch it and then argued as he kicked more dirt on it.

White Sox, Rays

clinch playoff berths

The Chicago White Sox clinched their first postseason berth since 2008, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-3 on Thursday as Eloy Jiménez hit a tiebreaking double that capped a two-run, seventh-inning rally.

Also Thursday, the Tampa Bay Rays clinched a return trip to the postseason, using a strong pitching performance to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-1 in the opener of a doubleheader before winning 10-6.

Rays will be missing Meadows into playoffs

The playoff-bound Rays will be missing outfielder Austin Meadows into the postseason because of a strained oblique.

Meadows was hurt while taking a swing this week for the AL East leaders during a game in Baltimore. He is batting just .205 with four homers and 13 RBIs. Last year, he hit .291 with 33 home runs and 89 RBIs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Z-no-digital

MLB: Eovaldi, Red Sox beat back Marlins

MIAMI — Nathan Eovaldi pitched five shutout innings and struck out seven, and the Miami Marlins stumbled in their playoff run with a 5-3 loss …

mlb notes 091520 sp

NEW YORK — Billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen has agreed to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon and Katz families.

Z-no-digital

MLB: A’s Chapman out with strained hip

ARLINGTON, Texas — Oakland All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a strained right hip.

Baseball

mlb notes 091620 sp

Elvis Andrus was once that kid for the Texas Rangers, the 20-year-old shortstop whose big league debut forced one of the franchise’s most popu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert