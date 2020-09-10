MLB notes: Giants again part ways with Sandoval

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants released Pablo Sandoval on Thursday, parting ways for a second time with the former fan favorite and 2012 World Series MVP.
Sandoval ends a second stint with the club after he rejoined the Giants following parts of three seasons away with the Boston Red Sox after winning a third World Series in five years with the Giants in 2014.
“Such an incredible contributor to the organization, his teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire city of San Francisco,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “It was very difficult to deliver that news and for Pablo to receive it. He was a pro and a gentleman, every step of the way.”
The Giants posted a thank you to the Kung Fu Panda on their Twitter page. A switch-hitter, the 34-year-old Sandoval was batting .220 with one home run and six RBIs in 33 games. He had a prorated salary of $740,741.
Nationals recalling 32-year-old rookie
WASHINGTON — The Nationals have selected the contract of 32-year-old rookie Yadiel Hernández, who played professionally for five years in his native Cuba before signing with Washington in 2016.
Hernández has put up impressive numbers in the minors but has yet to play in the majors, stuck in the Nationals’ system behind younger outfielders like Juan Soto and Victor Robles.
Washington manager Dave Martinez said Hernández reminded him of his former teammate Jim Morris, a relief pitcher who made his major league debut at age 35.
Hernández hit 33 homers in the minors last year and was Washington’s minor league player of the year. Martinez said the Nationals chose Hernández over other players at the team’s alternate training site in Fredericksburg, Virginia, because of his power.
Arizona drops former All-Star infielder Lamb
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks kept up their roster overhaul on Thursday, parting ways with former All-Star infielder Jake Lamb.
Lamb was designated for assignment after struggling for the majority of three straight seasons. First baseman/outfielder Pavin Smith, who was the No. 7 overall pick in 2017, will take Lamb’s place on the roster and be making his big-league debut.
“Those are hard conversations to have,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “Jake Lamb has meant so much to this organization and he’s meant so much to me as well.”
The 29-year-old Lamb looked like a future star at third base just a few years ago. He hit 29 homers in 2016 and then made the NL All-Star team in 2017 while setting career-highs with 30 homers and 105 RBIs. Since then, he’s battled injuries and inconsistency and hit just 12 homers over the past three seasons.
Inflamed elbow puts Braves’ P Milone on IL
WASHINGTON — The Atlanta Braves’ banged-up starting rotation suffered another setback Thursday when left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation.
Milone, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline, has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East-leading Atlanta. He allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in the Braves’ 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.
