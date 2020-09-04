MLB notes: Kershaw hits strikeout milestones

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw put together another historic performance that indicates he’s healthy, sharp — and perhaps just as good as ever.
Kershaw reached two career strikeout milestones and held Arizona hitless into the sixth inning Thursday night, leading Los Angeles past Arizona 5-1 for its fifth straight victory.
While racking up eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings, Kershaw (5-1) became the 39th pitcher in major league history with 2,500 strikeouts when he fanned Nick Ahmed in the second. The left-hander then caught and passed Christy Mathewson (2,502) for 38th place on baseball’s career list by getting Carson Kelly and Tim Locastro in the third.
Nats’ Soto scratched
ATLANTA — The Nationals removed left fielder Juan Soto from the lineup for Friday’s first game of a doubleheader against the Braves because of a sore left elbow.
