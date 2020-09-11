 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MLB notes: Rays 1st team in over a century to start all lefty batters
0 comments

MLB notes: Rays 1st team in over a century to start all lefty batters

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since at least 1901 to start a batting order with all left-handed batters.

Rays manager Kevin Cash stacked his lineup with lefties on Friday night against Boston Red Sox right-hander Andrew Triggs.

While some teams have started a lineup in which all batters hit from the left side the first time up, all previous occasions since 1901 included at least one switch-hitter.

Phillies’ Wheeler rips fingernail on pants

MIAMI — Undefeated Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer.

Wheeler might lose the nail on the middle finger of his right hand.

Wheeler, 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA in eight starts, had been scheduled to pitch Saturday in Miami.

Yanks’ Judge, Stanton may make return soon

NEW YORK — Ailing sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton might be back in the New York Yankees’ lineup as soon as next weekend.

Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that both players are at the tail-end of their recoveries and could be sent to the club’s alternate site in Scranton, Pennsylvania, this weekend to get at-bats. That would put them on track to return for the final 10 or so games in this pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season.

Dodgers activate OF Pederson

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list .

Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

mlb notes 090820

ATLANTA — Miguel Rojas had four hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert