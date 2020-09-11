MLB notes: Rays 1st team in over a century to start all lefty batters

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay Rays became the first major league team since at least 1901 to start a batting order with all left-handed batters.
Rays manager Kevin Cash stacked his lineup with lefties on Friday night against Boston Red Sox right-hander Andrew Triggs.
While some teams have started a lineup in which all batters hit from the left side the first time up, all previous occasions since 1901 included at least one switch-hitter.
Phillies’ Wheeler rips fingernail on pants
MIAMI — Undefeated Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler ripped a fingernail putting on his pants, delaying his next start for two days and perhaps longer.
Wheeler might lose the nail on the middle finger of his right hand.
Wheeler, 4-0 with a 2.47 ERA in eight starts, had been scheduled to pitch Saturday in Miami.
Yanks’ Judge, Stanton may make return soon
NEW YORK — Ailing sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton might be back in the New York Yankees’ lineup as soon as next weekend.
Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that both players are at the tail-end of their recoveries and could be sent to the club’s alternate site in Scranton, Pennsylvania, this weekend to get at-bats. That would put them on track to return for the final 10 or so games in this pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season.
Dodgers activate OF Pederson
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers have reinstated outfielder Joc Pederson from the paternity list .
Pederson has struggled during the shortened season, hitting .184 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 34 games.
