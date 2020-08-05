MLB notes: Soto returns, Scherzer exits early for Nats

Soto returns, Scherzer exits early for Nats
WASHINGTON — Nationals starter Max Scherzer left after laboring through just one inning Wednesday night, overshadowing Juan Soto’s eventful 2020 debut, and Rick Porcello collected his 150th career win in the New York Mets’ 3-1 victory over Washington.
Porcello (1-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and five hits and retiring the last 10 batters he faced. He tied David Price for the ninth-most wins among active pitchers.
New York’s Dominic Smith drove in two runs and Luis Guillorme provided a go-ahead RBI single in the fourth off Erick Fedde (0-1). Soto had two hits, including a two-run double. Washington did not immediately say what was wrong with three-time Cy Young Award winner Scherzer.
Phillies 11, Yankees 7
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto homered to back Zack Wheeler and lead the “visiting” Phillies over the Yankees, snapping New York’s seven-game winning streak in the opener of a seven-inning doubleheader in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Wheeler (2-0) allowed three runs — two earned — and six hits in six innings .
Aaron Judge hit his seventh homer in just the 10th game of the season for the Yankees.
Marlins 1, Orioles 0
BALTIMORE — Brian Anderson hit a fourth-inning homer off Alex Cobb and Miami won its second straight since returning from a coronavirus-prompted layoff, beating Baltimore in the opener of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Miami improved to 4-1 with its second successive shutout win over the Orioles. After yielding three hits in a 4-0 victory on Tuesday night, the Marlins permitted only three hits in this one. Elieser Hernandez allowed two hits over 4 1/3 innings and Brandon Kintzler earned his second save.
Braves place 2B Albies, DH Adams on IL
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are facing lineup changes after placing second baseman Ozzie Albies and designated hitter Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list.
Also Wednesday, outfielder Nick Markakis was reinstated from the restricted list. Markakis announced on July 29 that he was returning to the team, three weeks after opting out due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Indians manager Francona remains sidelined
CLEVELAND — Indians manager Terry Francona remains absent from the team to get rest while dealing with a gastrointestinal issue that he’s battled for months.
Francona missed his fourth game in a row Wednesday night when the Indians hosted two games against the Reds.
Team President Chris Antonetti said Francona will likely be sidelined for a few more days.
Trout homers in first at-bat as new father
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout showed no rust in his return, hitting a home run in his first at-bat during Tuesday night’s 5-3 win over the Seattle Mariners.
Trout missed four games after his wife, Jessica, gave birth to son Beckham Aaron Trout last Thursday.
