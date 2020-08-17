MLB roundup: Darvish carries NL Central's early-leading Cubs

Yu Darvish is finally pitching like an All-Star again, and the Chicago Cubs have emerged as early leaders in the NL Central.
The Cubs entered this season at a bit of a crossroads. Since winning the World Series in 2016, they’ve won only one postseason series. They didn’t make the playoffs at all in 2019, and David Ross replaced Joe Maddon as manager before this season.
The NL Central was hard to figure out coming into 2020, but Chicago broke out early to a 13-3 record, and the Cubs still lead the division by 3 ½ games even after dropping the last three games of their series against Milwaukee.
Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning against the Brewers in Chicago’s 4-2 victory Thursday night.
A four-time All-Star with Texas, Darvish was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, then signed with the Cubs. He’s dealt with elbow and triceps injuries while with Chicago, but this year he’s 3-1 with a 1.88 ERA and playing an important role in his team’s fast start.
The Cubs are winning despite a .182 batting average from Kris Bryant and a rough start for Craig Kimbrel. Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester have both been solid in the rotation along with Darvish.
Cards option RHP Ramírez
CHICAGO — The St. Louis Cardinals optioned right-hander Roel Ramírez to their alternate training site Monday, a day after he surrendered four consecutive homers in his major league debut.
The 25-year-old Ramírez will remain with the team in Chicago on its taxi squad. He yielded consecutive drives by Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez in the fifth inning of the Cardinals’ 7-2 loss to the White Sox on Sunday.
Tigers call up prospect Mize against White Sox
CHICAGO — The Detroit Tigers are calling up three prospects, including right-hander Casey Mize, this week to make their major league debuts against the Chicago White Sox.
Tigers general manager Al Avila said Mize is scheduled to start Wednesday night at Chicago after left-hander Tarik Skubal goes Tuesday night against the White Sox. Mize, 23, was the No. 1 pick overall in the 2018 amateur draft.
Avila said Monday that infielder Isaac Paredes also was called up and infielder Dawel Lugo was designated for assignment.
The rebuilding Tigers have been patiently developing their young players, but a combination of their talent and the team’s needs led to the moves.
Mize and Skubal have not pitched above Double-A.
The time was right for Mize at least in part because right-hander Ivan Nova went on the injured list Saturday with triceps tendinitis.
Late Sunday
Yankees 4, Boston 2
NEW YORK —
J.A. Happ pitched three-hit ball over 5 2/3 innings and Mike Ford drove in three runs for the Yanks’ ninth straight victory over the reeling Red Sox.
Happ (1-1) made his first appearance since Aug. 5, giving up Kevin Pillar’s home run down the left-field line in the third. He has a 6.39 ERA over three starts and 12 2/3 innings, and likely has eight starts remaining at most in the shortened season. His contract includes a $17 million option for 2021 that was to be guaranteed for either 27 starts or 165 innings, which becomes 10 starts or 61 1/3 innings.
Happ focused on being aggressive, and he ended a five-start regular-season winless streak by getting his first victory since beating Boston last Sept. 7.
He improved to 12-4 against the Red Sox by winning his fifth straight decision against them.
