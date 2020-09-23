MLB roundup: Dodgers clinch NL top seed with win Tuesday night

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers clinched the NL’s top postseason seed and eighth straight division title Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.

They are third team to win at least eight straight division titles, joining the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees .

Braves win NL East

ATLANTA — After clinching their third straight NL East title, the Braves set their sights on ending a longer streak: 10 straight playoff losses.

“If you ask me, it’s World Series or nothing,” said Ronald Acuña Jr. said through a translator after Atlanta clinched the division title by beating the Miami Marlins 11-1 on Tuesday night.

Cubs clinch playoff spot despite loss

PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot under rookie manager David Ross, returning to the postseason after a one-year absence despite losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Tuesday night on a walk-off home run by Jacob Stallings.

Simmons opts out of final 5 games

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shortstop Andrelton Simmons has opted out of the remainder of the Los Angeles Angels’ season.