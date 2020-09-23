MLB roundup: Dodgers clinch NL top seed with win Tuesday night

LOS ANGELES — The Dodgers clinched the NL’s top postseason seed and eighth straight division title Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics.
They are third team to win at least eight straight division titles, joining the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees .
Braves win NL East
ATLANTA — After clinching their third straight NL East title, the Braves set their sights on ending a longer streak: 10 straight playoff losses.
“If you ask me, it’s World Series or nothing,” said Ronald Acuña Jr. said through a translator after Atlanta clinched the division title by beating the Miami Marlins 11-1 on Tuesday night.
Cubs clinch playoff spot despite loss
PITTSBURGH — The Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff spot under rookie manager David Ross, returning to the postseason after a one-year absence despite losing to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Tuesday night on a walk-off home run by Jacob Stallings.
Simmons opts out of final 5 games
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shortstop Andrelton Simmons has opted out of the remainder of the Los Angeles Angels’ season.
The Angels announced the four-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop’s decision Tuesday before they faced the San Diego Padres
.
Atlantic League to become MLB partner
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is making the independent Atlantic League its first “partner league,” a distinction awarded as the expiration nears of MLB’s agreement with the affiliated National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues.
Angels 5, Padres 2
SAN DIEGO — The Padres might have suffered a blow to the front of their playoff rotation when right-hander Mike Clevinger was suddenly pulled after only one inning in his start Wednesday in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.
The playoff-bound Padres said Clevinger’s departure wasn’t planned but offered no other details. Clevinger’s start had been pushed back from Saturday night because of tightness in his right biceps.
Phillies 12, Nationals 3
WASHINGTON — Bryce Harper homered twice against his former team, helping Philadelphia beat Washington on Wednesday night and pushing the 2019 World Series champions to the brink of elimination from the playoff race.
