MLB roundup/notes: Angels' Ohtani homers in return appearance

Ohtani can’t pitch but slams another homer
SEATTLE — Limited to the batter’s box for the rest of this season, Shohei Ohtani is still helping the Los Angeles Angels.
Ohtani homered Thursday against the Seattle Mariners in his first plate appearance since being shut down as a pitcher for the rest of the year with a right forearm strain.
The two-way Japanese sensation drove a 1-0 pitch from Taijuan Walker out to the opposite field just beyond the leap of left fielder Dee Gordon.
It was Ohtani’s third home run of the season, all coming against the Mariners. Ohtani homered twice last week at home against Seattle.
Dylan Bundy struck out 10 in the third complete game of his career as the Angels beat the Mariners 6-1.
Max Stassi added a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his fourth of the season.
Pirates 6, Twins 5
PITTSBURGH —
Kevin Newman’s two-run pinch-single with one out in the ninth inning lifted the Pirates to a 6-5 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The victory snapped a seven-game losing streak.
Hours after Major League Baseball implemented more stringent social distancing guidelines, Newman and his teammates briefly eschewed them in celebration.
Pittsburgh’s three-run outburst against Minnesota closer Taylor Rogers (1-1) gave them 14 runs in the ninth inning this season.
Rockies 6, Giants 4
DENVER — Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Thursday.
Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies to spoil Tyler Anderson’s return to Coors Field. The Giants picked him up off waivers in October, and Thursday was his second start in four games for them.
A’s 6, Rangers 4
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics are on a roll with the rival Houston Astros coming to town at last.
Matt Olson homered to back Mike Fiers’ first win of the season and the A’s beat the Texas Rangers 6-4 on Thursday for their sixth straight victory and a series sweep.
Khris Davis added a two-run single, Mark Canha had an RBI single and Stephen Piscotty a sacrifice fly as the balanced, first-place A’s won again with Houston on its way.
— Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!