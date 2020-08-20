MLB roundup: Reds broadcaster suspended for using gay slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman has been suspended from working Cincinnati’s games after using an anti-gay slur on air Wednesday night, prompting the team to apologize for the “horrific, homophobic remark.”
Brennaman used the slur moments after the Fox Sports Ohio feed returned from a commercial break before the top of the seventh inning in the first game of a doubleheader at Kansas City. Brennaman did not seem to realize he was already on air. He later apologized.
The Reds took the 56-year-old Brennaman off the broadcast in the fifth inning of the second game.
Positive virus tests postpones Mets games
MIAMI — The New York Mets received two positive tests for COVID-19 in their organization Thursday, MLB said, prompting the postponement of two games.
The finale of the Mets’ four-game series at Miami was called off an hour before it was scheduled to start Thursday night. Friday’s game between the Mets and New York Yankees at Citi Field was also postponed.
Pirates president recovering from COVID
Pittsburgh Pirates President Travis Williams has tested positive for COVID-19 and says he is “on the road to recovery.” He says he knows of no other positive tests within the organization.
Cardina’s Molina back
ST. LOUIS — Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina returned to the starting lineup on Thursday night after missing almost three weeks with COVID-19.
SS Rojas returns for Marlins after outbreak
MIAMI — The Miami Marlins’ revolving roster is about to undergo another major makeover.
Shortstop Miguel Rojas became the first player sidelined by the team’s coronavirus outbreak to return when he was activated Thursday, and a wave of reinforcements is expected soon.
Ripken says he’s cancer free
Cal Ripken Jr. revealed Thursday he is cancer free after surgery in March to remove a tumor from his prostate. Known as “The Iron Man” for his record streak of playing in 2,632 consecutive games, the Hall of Famer for the Baltimore Orioles was diagnosed with cancer in February.
Jays sweep Phillies
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rowdy Tellez homered and hit a go-ahead two-run single in a seven-run sixth inning, and Toronto rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat Philadelphia 9-8 and sweep a doubleheader on Thursday. In the first game, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. chopped a single over a drawn-in infield in the seventh and final frame to give the Blue Jays a 3-2 win.
Astros 10, Rockies 8
DENVER — Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings and Houston extended its winning streak to eight games with a win over Colorado.
White Sox 9, Tigers 0
CHICAGO — Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and Chicago blanked Detroit to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years.
Rays 10, Yankees 5
NEW YORK — Tampa Bay earned its first sweep at Yankee Stadium in six years and took over first place in the AL East, getting a three-run homer from Mike Zunino in a win over New York.
