MLB roundup: Yankees power past rival Red Sox

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge homered for the third straight night, Jordan Montgomery cut up one of the league’s hottest lineups in his 2020 debut and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-1 on Friday night in their first home game of the coronavirus-shortened season.
Judge took aim at Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch in the third, a half-inning after starting a double play from right. Gio Urshela and Brett Gardner hit their first home runs of the season, Chad Green pitched two perfect innings in relief, and Adam Ottavino and Jonathan Holder closed up shop as New York improved to 5-1.
Michael Chavis homered for Boston and Phillips Valdez impressed over 2 2/3 scoreless innings, but the club couldn’t overcome another poor start by Ryan Weber (0-2). Montgomery (1-0) pitched 5 2/3 innings, limiting the Red Sox to a run, five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Tigers 7, Reds 2
DETROIT — Spencer Turnbull and the Detroit bullpen combined on a three-hitter, and Austin Romine and Travis Demeritte each drove in two runs.
Turnbull (1-0) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. He struck out six, walked one and didn’t allow a hit until former Tigers teammate Nick Castellanos doubled leading off the fifth.
Detroit relievers Gregory Soto, Buck Farmer and Bryan Garcia retired nine consecutive batters in the final three innings.
Braves 11, Mets 10
ATLANTA —Travis d’Arnaud drove in five runs, including three with a bases-loaded double that capped a five-run eighth against his former team and Atlanta rallied from six runs down.
D’Arnaud had three hits. The biggest was the double off Seth Lugo (1-1) that gave Atlanta the lead and completed the comeback from deficits of 8-2 and 10-5.
J.D. Davis and Robinson Canó homered for New York.
White Sox 3, Royals 2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adam Engel hit a three-run homer in the second inning as Chicago spoiled Kansas City’s home opener.
Dallas Keuchel picked up the win for the White Sox. Alex Colome converted his first save opportunity.
