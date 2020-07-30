MLB: Taylor's HR helps Nats defeat 'host' Blue Jays

WASHINGTON — Michael Taylor’s second homer of the season helped the “visiting” Nationals knock around struggling Hyun-Jin Ryu and beat the home-away-from-home Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 Thursday .
Kurt Suzuki delivered a two-run double and Asdrúbal Cabrera added an RBI double off Ryu (0-1), who gave up Taylor’s two-run shot to straightaway center in the fourth.
Erick Fedde, making his second start in place of a sidelined Stephen Strasburg, gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings. Ryne Harper (1-0) got five outs for the win. Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth to earn his first save of the year.
Jays-Phillies series postponed due to virus
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has postponed this weekend’s scheduled series between Toronto and Philadelphia because of concerns about the coronavirus after two Phillies staffers tested positive.
Earlier Thursday, word emerged that another player with the Miami Marlins — who recently played at Philadelphia — tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their total outbreak to 17 players, according to a source.
MLB doubleheaders may be shortened
NEW YORK — Players might want to consider shortened twinbills this year.
The players’ association is surveying members and may propose either two seven-inning games for a twinbill or nine innings for the opener and seven for the nightcap.
MLB is checking opinions at the owner and general manager levels, and staff hopes for a decision by Saturday.
Angels’ Trout placed on paternity list
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout was placed on the paternity list before the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night.
The reigning AL MVP and his wife, Jessica, are expecting their first child, which was due Monday. Trout hit .292 with a home run and four RBIs in his first six games.
