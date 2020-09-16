MLB: Yankees activate Judge

Yankees activate Judge
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees activated All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge on Wednesday and batted him second against Toronto.
Judge has been out since Aug. 26 after re-aggravating a strained right calf.
Dodgers 7, Padres 5
SAN DIEGO — The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to clinch a playoff spot in the pandemic-shortened season, beating San Diego behind Dustin May’s gutty effort out of the bullpen and home runs from AJ Pollock and Chris Taylor.
Nationals 4, Rays 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Luis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and Washington beat AL East-leading Tampa Bay. Kyle McGowin struck out three in the 10th to get his first save.
Athletics 3, Rockies 1
DENVER — Mike Fiers threw six sharp innings before turning it over to a lights-out bullpen and Oakland snapped a six-game skid against Colorado with a win.
The Rockies have shut down starter Jon Gray for the season due to a sore right shoulder.
Cardinals 4, Brewers 2, 7 innings
MILWAUKEE — Adam Wainwright shook off an early home run and pitched a four-hitter, leading St. Louis past Milwaukee in the first game of a doubleheader.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt ran the team in the opener. He was to miss the nightcap while serving a one-game suspension, imposed by Major League Baseball for his role in a benches-clearing fracas during the Brewers’ 18-3 romp Tuesday night.
