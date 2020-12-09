Salem Red Sox get official word: They're safe

As expected, the Salem Red Sox have officially survived MLB’s minor league contraction plan.

The Boston Red Sox announced on Wednesday the four teams they are inviting for continued minor league affiliation: the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A), the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A), the Greenville Drive (High A) and the Salem Red Sox (Single-A).

Greenville and Salem essentially are swapping their rungs on the organizational ladder. The Lowell Spinners, who had served as a short-season affiliate for Boston since 1996, did not make the cut. The entire Gulf Coast League, which included the Gulf Coast League Red Sox, also is being axed as MLB looks to save money by reducing the number of affiliated teams.

Baseball America first broke the news in October of 2019 that MLB was looking to cut the number from 162 to 120 – four for each of the 30 parent clubs. Invitations went out to 119 teams on Wednesday, ending a tense wait for some and confirming the disappointment for others.

Although Pulaski lost its affiliation with the Yankees, joining the new amateur Appalachian League in September, Salem was never believed to be on the chopping block.