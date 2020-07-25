Zion Williamson's status unclear as NBA restart at Disney looms
nba

Zion Williamson's status unclear as NBA restart at Disney looms

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s availability to play Thursday remains unclear as he serves a four-day quarantine.

 Associated Press | File March

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Zion Williamson will be out of quarantine by the time New Orleans plays in the first official game of the NBA restart at Walt Disney World. Whether the Pelicans will play him that night or not remains anyone’s guess.

The NBA said Saturday that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the league’s Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. He returned to Disney on Friday night and immediately went into quarantine.

That means he will likely be released from quarantine sometime Tuesday, two days before the Pelicans play the first “seeding game” against the Utah Jazz.

A person familiar with the situation said that if all goes well, Williamson could participate in practice Tuesday night.

