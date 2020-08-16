You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
test your faith
0 comments

test your faith

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Sun Aug 16 2020

Is the book of Sadducee in the Old or New Testament or neither?

In Matthew 12:9 - 14 what does Jesus tell the Pharisees it is lawful to do on the Sabbath?

Tend to sick, Pray out loud, Feast together, Do good (well)

What did Saul use a couple of times in attempts to kill David?

Poison, Spear, Mallet, Sling

From Judges 8 what city refused to give food to Gideon's army?

Succoth, Thessalonica, Tarsus, Gaza

Why did David meet Goliath without armor?

Faith in God, Not used to, Too poor to buy, Size not handy

Who was the mother of Gad and Asher?

Jezebel, Anna, Rachel, Zilpah

ANSWERS: Neither, Do good (well), Spear, Succoth, Not used to, Zilpah

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert