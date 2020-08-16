test your faith

Sun Aug 16 2020
Is the book of Sadducee in the Old or New Testament or neither?
In Matthew 12:9 - 14 what does Jesus tell the Pharisees it is lawful to do on the Sabbath?
Tend to sick, Pray out loud, Feast together, Do good (well)
What did Saul use a couple of times in attempts to kill David?
Poison, Spear, Mallet, Sling
From Judges 8 what city refused to give food to Gideon's army?
Succoth, Thessalonica, Tarsus, Gaza
Why did David meet Goliath without armor?
Faith in God, Not used to, Too poor to buy, Size not handy
Who was the mother of Gad and Asher?
Jezebel, Anna, Rachel, Zilpah
ANSWERS: Neither, Do good (well), Spear, Succoth, Not used to, Zilpah
