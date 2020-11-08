Artist transforms ash tree

Inside his work van, he carries at least eight chainsaws of various sizes. Some run on gas, others on electricity. Almost all of his carvings – 90% – are created by using a chainsaw or hot wire. The other 10% is made by using hand tools like grinders, drills, rotary tools, chisels and sanders.

His outdoor stump work is treated with an outdoor deck and fence wood preservative that guards against water and mildew damage.

His job has taken him across the country, including Bethesda, Maryland, where at a boys’ school he carved out the largest chainsaw-created bear on the East Coast.

In addition to his wooden sculptures of wildlife and other figures, Connors creates custom carved signs and furniture.

At Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, he was commissioned to create a massive bulldog as a surprise for the base commander. He used thick foam with a weatherproof epoxy shell. The bulldog is 5 feet tall, 6 feet long and 3 feet wide.

His sculpture for the Bennett family was not nearly as big. Created from the ash tree stump, it stands about 10 feet tall and took him about four days to finish. On the last day, he painted the hot air balloon with his daughter and assistant, Rose.