NBC's Holt adds empathetic commentaries to news anchor role

NEW YORK — During this brutal news year, Lester Holt has concluded that telling stories isn't enough.

The “NBC Nightly News” anchor frequently ends his broadcasts now with commentaries, an unusual departure for network evening newscasts that have more than a half century's track record of playing it straight.

Holt's essays, many of them pleas for unity in troubled times, can seem mild to viewers used to the rhetorical warfare of cable news. He says he's filling a need for voices of empathy in public life.

“The days of dispassionate journalism are long gone,” he said. “We have to acknowledge our audience and validate what we're all seeing.”

On the day of the first U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations this week, Holt paid tribute to those who had died of the disease, saying that if he were to begin reading names of the 300,000-plus victims nonstop, it would take him 10 days.

On other occasions, he's said anger and obstinance in the wake of COVID-19 is not serving the country well. Saying “I told you so” after President Donald Trump tested positive “only serves to take us back down the political rabbit hole that has cost us time and far too many lives," he said in October.