Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 3

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's news conference (normally on Mondays)
DRAG RACING
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Finals, at Las Vegas (rerun from Sunday)
KOREAN BASEBALL
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Playoffs, LG at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.: ESPN, Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show
NFL
3 p.m.: ESPN, Trade Deadline Special
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 1, State of Origin, Queensland vs. New South Wales, at North Adelaide, Australia
SOCCER
3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage
8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Forge at Tauro, Round of 16
9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)
10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Antigua at Marathon, Round of 16
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters
5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!