Sports TV listings for Tuesday Nov. 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com), Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall's news conference (normally on Mondays)

DRAG RACING

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 1, Dodge NHRA Finals, at Las Vegas (rerun from Sunday)

KOREAN BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Wednesday): ESPN2, Playoffs, LG at Doosan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 p.m.: ESPN, Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show

NFL

3 p.m.: ESPN, Trade Deadline Special

RUGBY

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Fox Sports 1, State of Origin, Queensland vs. New South Wales, at North Adelaide, Australia

SOCCER

3 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League, whiparound coverage

8 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Forge at Tauro, Round of 16

9 p.m.: CBS Sports Network, UEFA Champions League game (same-day tape)

10:30 p.m.: Fox Sports 2, CONCACAF League, round of 16, Antigua at Marathon, Round of 16

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, continuation of coverage of Paris Masters

5 a.m. (Wednesday): Tennis Channel, ATP Tour, Paris Masters

