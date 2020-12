Four families were displaced Thursday when a fire broke out in Southwest Roanoke, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire, reported around 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Albemarle Avenue, was extinguished within about 15 minutes of the arrival of first responders.

Smoke was issuing from the residential building with engines arrived. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation Thursday night.

