Monday gunshot victim identified
Police have identified a man found with a fatal gunshot wound Monday night in a home on Centre Avenue in northwest Roanoke.
Nathanial Briggs, 36, of Roanoke was found seriously injured when police responded to a shooting about 10:15 p.m.
The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived; they pronounced Briggs dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.
All of the people involved in the incident in the 2400 block of Centre remained at the scene, police said, and are known to one another. They are cooperating in an investigation that has not yet produced charges.
Detectives will continue to update the commonwealth attorney’s office, which “will ultimately determine if charges will be placed regarding this incident,” the news release stated.
— Laurence Hammack
Chimney fire displaces family
A Roanoke County fire has left a family uninjured but without a home on Thanksgiving, according to county officials.
The apparent chimney fire occurred in the 3300 block of Franklin Street in the Cave Spring area at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from the county’s fire and rescue department.
Two adults, three children and a dog evacuated the home safely, and the fire was brought under control in about an hour. The family is staying with relatives in the area.
The fire appears to have started in the chimney and extended to the attic and the roof of the home, causing extensive damage, according to the county. A damage estimate has not yet been released.
— Sam Wall
Woman, 44, charged in store heist
Franklin County authorities have charged a woman in the Saturday robbery of a convenience store.
Shirley Kina-Darath Sigmon, 44, was arrested and has been charged with robbery of a business, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday night. She was being held without bond.
The sheriff’s office earlier this week said that a woman entered the Old Kingery’s Store, in the 3300 block of Grassy Hill Road, about 7 p.m. Saturday. Wearing a mask and dark clothing, she went straight to the counter and demanded cash.
— The Roanoke Times
— Sam Wall
