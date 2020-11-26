Monday gunshot victim identified

Police have identified a man found with a fatal gunshot wound Monday night in a home on Centre Avenue in northwest Roanoke.

Nathanial Briggs, 36, of Roanoke was found seriously injured when police responded to a shooting about 10:15 p.m.

The officers provided first aid until paramedics arrived; they pronounced Briggs dead at the scene, according to a news release from the Roanoke Police Department.

All of the people involved in the incident in the 2400 block of Centre remained at the scene, police said, and are known to one another. They are cooperating in an investigation that has not yet produced charges.

Detectives will continue to update the commonwealth attorney’s office, which “will ultimately determine if charges will be placed regarding this incident,” the news release stated.

— Laurence Hammack

Chimney fire displaces family

A Roanoke County fire has left a family uninjured but without a home on Thanksgiving, according to county officials.