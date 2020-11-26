 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chimney fire displaces Roanoke County family
0 comments

Chimney fire displaces Roanoke County family

A Roanoke County fire has left a family uninjured but without a home on Thanksgiving, according to county officials.

The apparent chimney fire occurred in the 3300 block of Franklin Street in the Cave Spring area at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from the county's fire and rescue department.

Two adults, three children and a dog evacuated the home safely, and the fire was brought under control in about an hour. The family is staying with relatives in the area.

The fire appears to have started in the chimney and extended to the attic and the roof of the home, causing extensive damage, according to the county. A damage estimate has not yet been released.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert