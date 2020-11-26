Chimney fire displaces Roanoke County family

A Roanoke County fire has left a family uninjured but without a home on Thanksgiving, according to county officials.

The apparent chimney fire occurred in the 3300 block of Franklin Street in the Cave Spring area at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to a release from the county's fire and rescue department.

Two adults, three children and a dog evacuated the home safely, and the fire was brought under control in about an hour. The family is staying with relatives in the area.

The fire appears to have started in the chimney and extended to the attic and the roof of the home, causing extensive damage, according to the county. A damage estimate has not yet been released.

